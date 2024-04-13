Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CM Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

The chief minister met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday

Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Vijay Verma)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being allowed to meet his family at mulakat jangla' in Tihar jail.
Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "There is an attempt to break the morale of CM Kejriwal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
His family has not been allowed in-person meetings with him. They are only allowed to meet him through the jangla. This is inhuman. Even hardcore criminals are allowed in-person meetings," the AAP leader said.
The 'mulakat jangla' is an iron mesh which separates the inmate from the visitor in a room inside the jail. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.
There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar administration.
On Friday, the jail authorities scheduled Kejriwal's meeting with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for April 15, saying that he can meet the AAP convener, but as a normal visitor in the 'mulakat jangla'.
The chief minister met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia AAP government AAP Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon