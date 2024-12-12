Goa cash-for-jobs scam: BJP calls allegations by Sanjay Singh 'laughable'

Reacting to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) probe into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Pai Vernekar on Wednesday said that Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, alongside AAP Goa President Amit Palekar are out on bail currently and thus have no moral authority or proof to level such allegations. He further added that the allegations made by Singh are "laughable" and that the Goa BJP welcomes the ED investigation into the matter.

"The job scam was unearthed by CM Pramod Sawant's actions. He registered an FIR when he realised that job aspirants have paid a con-man, and urged the people of Goa to come forward. If he or the BJP had anything to hide, they wouldn't have brought forward this case. 32 FIRs have already been filed against 28 people and 28 people have been arrested.... The allegations by Sanjay Singh are laughable. Sanjay Singh and the Goa AAP President are out on bail currently. They have no moral authority, nor do they have any proof to level such allegations...Goa BJP welcomes the ED probe...." said Giriraj Pai Vernekar.

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, alongside AAP Goa President Amit Palekar, alleged that the BJP engaged in large-scale corruption in job recruitment.

They claimed that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife had been named in the scandal, with former Governor Satyapal Malik stating that she accepted money in exchange for jobs, according to a press release from AAP.

AAP leaders revealed that the whistleblower who allegedly exposed this scam lost his life. Amit Palekar questioned why the government fears setting up a judicial inquiry if no BJP leader is involved. The party has demanded accountability and transparency in the matter. Sanjay Singh highlighted the ongoing unemployment crisis in Goa, where the Aam Aadmi Party's two MLAs and the organization are steadfastly acting as a robust opposition, raising critical public issues, the release stated.