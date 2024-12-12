Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM to file defamation case against AAP leaders

Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM to file defamation case against AAP leaders

Sawant said Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, are naming him and his wife in the scam without any reason

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa for naming him and his wife in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Sawant said Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, are naming him and his wife in the scam without any reason and proof while the state police are conducting a transparent investigation.

"I have started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa. My wife will file another defamation case against them," Sawant told reporters at Goa Airport.

Many aspirants had lodged complaints across Goa alleging they were forced to pay lakhs to some persons who promised to facilitate jobs in the state government.

"I initiated action against the accused involved in the cash-for-jobs scam. The government has given a free hand to police for free-and-fair investigation in the matter," Sawant said.

He accused the Opposition of dragging him and his family in the scam without any proof as they were left with no issue.

More From This Section

Centre steps up on gas to increase 70+ enrolment in Ayushman Bharat

Cong govt spent Rs 11,200 cr on loan interest, says Himachal CM Sukhu

LS adjourned till 5 pm after uproar on TMC leader's remarks against Scindia

Moved notice for RS chairman's removal over biased behaviour: Opposition

India's democracy in danger, like Pak, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka: Nana Patole

"My wife is in politics but she is not part of the government," he added.

Without taking names, Sawant said the leaders who are out on bail in the Excise scam are levelling baseless allegations.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam while claiming that an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not yield any result.

"I feel that the ED's inquiry will fetch no results as it is yet another agency of the BJP," AAP Goa president Amit Palekar told reporters.

Palekar alleged some BJP functionaries were involved in the scam, hence his party has demanded a judicial inquiry.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goa CM's wife has been named in bribery-for-jobs scam: Sanjay Singh

Goa govt eyeing Rs 500 cr revenue via e-auction of unclaimed iron ore dumps

Goa CM condemns attempts to convert people under guise of healing

'One nation, one election' cost-effective, governance-friendly: Goa CM

Goa's fiscal parameters improved under CM Pramod Sawant post Covid yrs: CAG

Topics :Goa Chief MinisterPramod SawantAAP governmentDefamation case

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story