Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM to file defamation case against AAP leaders

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa for naming him and his wife in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Sawant said Opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, are naming him and his wife in the scam without any reason and proof while the state police are conducting a transparent investigation.

"I have started the process of filing a defamation case against AAP leaders in Delhi and Goa. My wife will file another defamation case against them," Sawant told reporters at Goa Airport.

Many aspirants had lodged complaints across Goa alleging they were forced to pay lakhs to some persons who promised to facilitate jobs in the state government.

"I initiated action against the accused involved in the cash-for-jobs scam. The government has given a free hand to police for free-and-fair investigation in the matter," Sawant said.

He accused the Opposition of dragging him and his family in the scam without any proof as they were left with no issue.

"My wife is in politics but she is not part of the government," he added.

Without taking names, Sawant said the leaders who are out on bail in the Excise scam are levelling baseless allegations.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party demanded a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam while claiming that an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will not yield any result.

"I feel that the ED's inquiry will fetch no results as it is yet another agency of the BJP," AAP Goa president Amit Palekar told reporters.

Palekar alleged some BJP functionaries were involved in the scam, hence his party has demanded a judicial inquiry.