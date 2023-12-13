Govt mowed down democracy with this 'billdozer': Raghav Chadha on CEC bill

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha expressed his opposition to the recent passage of the CEC and other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and term of office) bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha by labelling the government's move as a 'billdozer' against democracy.

Further, Chadha underscored the pivotal role of an independent Election Commission in ensuring unbiased elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The government has mowed down the democracy with this 'billdozer'. If there is no independent, unbiased election commission, how can there be independent, unbiased elections? The Election Commission has a very important role. It decides the use of the EVM machines... Party symbols, election schedule, everything is decided by the EC," AAP MP Raghav Chadha told ANI on Tuesday.

"We will consult internally and take legal advice. We may also challenge it in the Supreme Court," Chadha added.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the legislation on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, while the Opposition walked out of the proceedings after markings its objection to the proposed law.

The bill was passed after a reply by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who said that the Election Commission will continue to "work independently" and that bill had been brought following a Supreme Court judgement.

Calling the Bill an attack on the democracy of India, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer.

"Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," Surjewala said.

He further said that the Modi government is passing a law in Rajya Sabha today to make the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India, a 'pawn Election Commissioner'.

"The Modi Government is passing a law in Rajya Sabha today to make the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India, a 'pawn Election Commissioner'," he added.

Congress leader further said that there was a time when EC meant 'Electoral Credibility', today it means 'Elections Compromised'.

Moreover, DMK MP T Siva said that the passing of the bill will be totally in the government's favour.

"This will be totally in the government's favour, it can't be neutral in the way it is expected. In a democratic country, how can this be acceptable?" he added.

The bill provides for the appointment, qualifications, search committee, selection committee, term of office, salary, resignation and removal, leave, and pension of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition, declared that the appointment of CEC and ECs shall be made by the President on the basis of advice tendered by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or leader of the largest opposition party in the House and the Chief Justice of India.

The bill will replace the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.