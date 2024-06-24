Haryana CM Saini along with cabinet ministers to visit Ayodhya today

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his cabinet ministers, to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday.

"Today we have also got this opportunity that today all the ministers of our cabinet are going to Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

Highlighting the state government's efforts to facilitate people in visiting Ayodhya and other pilgrimages, he said, "Under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', buses are being sent to every district, and we have made arrangements for people to visit Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya...We have made adequate arrangements to ensure that senior citizens can visit and have darshan at Ayodhya and other pilgrimages."

He emphasised that the steps taken by the government have brought satisfaction to the people. "We have now asked the officials of the Labour Department to also make arrangements for those workers who want to visit the pilgrimage sites. People are very satisfied that the government has allowed visiting the pilgrimage sites of Lord Shri Ram through such schemes..." said the CM.

CM Saini further added that the government has been facilitating the economically backward sections to visit pilgrimages and have darshan. "The poor people who earn below 1 lakh 80 thousand annually cannot afford to visit and have darshan on their own but the government schemes can cater to such people and help them," he said.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh announced plans to construct guest houses in the holy cities of Ayodhya and Prayagraj as the establishment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has increased the number of distinguished visitors to the city, making secure and comfortable lodging a priority.

The Chief Minister reviewed the presentation regarding the construction site, layouts, facilities, and decorations of these guest houses on Friday.

During a meeting with officials from the estate Department, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for guest houses with excellent standards of security and convenience in Ayodhya to accommodate dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister, and Governor, as well as other important visitors from around the world.