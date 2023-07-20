Home / Politics / Himachal BJP rejigs state executive, 9 V-Ps, 3 gen secys appointed

Himachal BJP rejigs state executive, 9 V-Ps, 3 gen secys appointed

The newly appointed vice presidents include Varinder Kanwar, Rajiv Saijal and Govind Thakur (all former ministers), Pawan Kajal and Hans Raj (both sitting MLAs)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
A day after replacing the organisational district presidents, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Thursday announced a complete overhaul of the state executive on Thursday.

According to a statement issued here, nine vice presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, presidents of state BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, a media in-charge and ten spokespersons have been appointed.

The newly appointed vice presidents include Varinder Kanwar, Rajiv Saijal and Govind Thakur (all former ministers), Pawan Kajal and Hans Raj (both sitting MLAs), former Mahila Morcha head Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Sanjeev Katwal and Rajiv Baradwaj.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Sikender Kumar has been appointed as a party general secretary. Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma are the other two general secretaries, the statement said.

The state secretaries includes Vinod Kumar (MLA), Vishal Chauhan, Dr Sanjay Thakur, Narendra Attri, Sumit Sharma, Daizy Thakur and Munish Chauhan.

Karan Nanda has been elevated as state media in-charge from co-media in-charge earlier. Seven co-media in-charge have also been appointed. Kamaljit Sud has been appointed as the state treasurer.

The ten party spokespersons are Balbir Verma (MLA), Rakesh Sharma, Mohinder Dharmani, Umesh Sharma, Baldev Tomar, Ajay Rana, Sandeepani Bharadwaj, Vivek Sharma, Chetan Bragata and Vinod Thakur. No one was named as the chief spokesperson.

Tilak Raj and Vandana Yogi have been named as the presidents of the Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha respectively.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

