Home / Politics / Spoke to CM, assured of strict action: Smriti Irani on Manipur video

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani speaks during 'Yuva Samvad', interaction with students at a college, in Bengaluru, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state.

She termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman".

In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Later, in another tweet, she said, "PM @narendramodi ji appealed to the Chief Ministers of all the states - work with dedication for women's safety, respect and protection. Whether the incident is from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, those who commit crimes against women will not be spared".

The BJP has been highlighting cases of crimes against women in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors".

Topics :Smriti IraniManipur

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Next Story