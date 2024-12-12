Cong does not believe in democracy, trying to bring in 'anarchy': Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of trying to bring in "anarchy", as he condemned the charges levelled against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex, Nadda, who is also the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, accused the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress of not cooperating in functioning of the House.

Condemning the press conference held by opposition leaders on Thursday where they accused the Chairman of being "partisan", Nadda said, "Kharge ji is a senior leader, he should know the ruling of the Chairman is final and unquestionable. Levelling such allegations outside the House is condemnable. We condemn it, and it is unfortunate".

"Kharge ji has been given enough opportunities to speak in the House, it is on-record that he refused... He was also invited to come to the Chairman's chamber, but he refused to go," Nadda said.

"It is clear the Congress does not want to cooperate in the House. They do not believe in democratic and Parliamentary systems, and they are trying to bring in anarchy," he alleged.

Nadda charged that the Congress was trying to create a situation where working in Parliament becomes difficult.

"It is ridiculous they are talking about Parliamentary traditions," Nadda said.

He also alleged that the Congress was trying to divert attention from the questions being raised on the party's links with investor George Soros.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi should come clean on the issue, he demanded.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday amid sloganeering after Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by the Chairman and the party's alleged nexus with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.