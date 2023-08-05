Home / Politics / Himachal CM briefs Cong's Kharge about losses due to heavy rains last month

Himachal CM briefs Cong's Kharge about losses due to heavy rains last month

The Congress government is trying its best to restore normalcy, Sukhu said and told Kharge that he has sought immediate relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India Shimla
He also told the Congress chief about the evacuation of tourists from Chandertaal at an altitude of 4,300 metres in Spiti, by his ministers. 9Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Saturday and discussed multiple issues concerning the state, including the losses due to heavy rains last month.

Sukhu informed Kharge about the devastation caused by floods and heavy rains in the state as well as the relief and rescue operations carried out by the state government.

He also told the Congress chief about the evacuation of tourists from Chandertaal at an altitude of 4,300 metres in Spiti, by his ministers.

The Congress government is trying its best to restore normalcy, Sukhu said and told Kharge that he has sought immediate relief from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge lauded the efforts of Sukhu for personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations on the spot, according to an official statement.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister also informed Kharge about his meeting with BJP President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein he discussed various issues concerning the state.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

BJP appoints firebrand leader Kapil Mishra Delhi unit vice-president

SUCI(C) questions INDIA's credibility, slams CPI(M) on alliance with TMC

Rahul's LS membership should be restored immediately: Cong after SC relief

BJP using 'Hindutva' to divide society, grab power: Akhilesh Yadav

J-K: BJP celebrates 4th years to Article 370 abrogation; Cong, PDP protest

Topics :Himachal Pradeshmallikarjun khargeCongressheavy rains

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story