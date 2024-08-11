Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Hindenburg row: Congress interested in anarchy, controversies, says Scindia

Hindenburg row: Congress interested in anarchy, controversies, says Scindia

The Sebi has slammed Hindenburg Research's allegations as "baseless" while the Adani group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
The Guna MP said PM Narendra Modi and BJP workers are carrying the torch of development and progress, whereas the Congress has been trying to mislead the country. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Gwalior
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday accused the Congress of spreading anarchy and controversies over the Hindenburg Research's allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Buch.

A political firestorm erupted after the US short-seller alleged that it suspects Sebi's unwillingness to act against the Adani group may be because its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Congress's work is only to spread anarchy and entangle the country in controversial matters," said Scindia while responding to reporters' query on the Hindenburg Research report.

The Guna MP said PM Narendra Modi and BJP workers are carrying the torch of development and progress, whereas the Congress has been trying to mislead the country and keep it in the dark for years.

The Sebi has slammed Hindenburg Research's allegations as "baseless" while the Adani group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch.

Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch in a joint statement strongly denied the "baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report". The same, they said, "are devoid of any truth".

More From This Section

TMC demands immediate suspension of Sebi chair Buch after Hindenburg report

SC to hear bail plea of Senthil Balaji in money laundering case on Monday

INDIA bloc demands JPC probe into Hindenburg allegations against Sebi chief

Court should take note of assault on shanty-dwellers in Ghaziabad: Akhilesh

Jairam Ramesh calls for review of Great Nicobar Island project by panels

On Sunday, Congress demanded immediate action by the government to eliminate all conflicts of interest in the regulator's investigation of the Adani Group and reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter.

The BJP responded by accusing Congress and other opposition parties of being part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India and rejected Hindenburg's charge against the Sebi chairperson as a bid to discredit the financial watchdog.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSNL subscribers on rise, homegrown 4G network ready: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Call rates in India among lowest in world: Telecom minister Scindia

Scindia promises 100% telecom connectivity in all villages in next 1 yr

Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, telco chiefs discuss sector road map

Telecom ministry to work on actionable plan on identified issues: Scindia

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaAdani CongressBJP

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story