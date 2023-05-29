How can you sleep when wrestlers are being manhandled, JD(U) leader asks PM

A day after protesting women wrestlers were manhandled by Delhi police at Jantar Mantar, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked how can he sleep after unleashing atrocities on the champions who have won laurels for the country.

In a series of tweets, Lalan Singh said: "Prime Minister, these are daughters who have won medals for the country and enhanced its prestige on foreign soil. You have issued your own photographs with these champions. Now, you are dragging and misbehaving with them through the police?"

"After such a horrifying act of your government, how can you sleep at night?" Singh asked.

He also uploaded a two-and-a-half minute video showing how Delhi police used force and dragged the protesting wrestlers at Jantar-Mantar.

While the Prime Minister was inaugurating the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday, famous wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, attempted to take out a protest march from Jantar Mantar to the venue demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

Singh has been accused of sexually abusing the women wrestlers.

Delhi police removed the wrestlers from Jantar-Mantar forcibly and imposed section 144 at the place.

--IANS

ajk/shb/