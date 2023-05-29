Home / Politics / Nine years of Modi govt: Cong Prez Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nine years of Modi govt: Cong Prez Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a dig at the government over the completion of nine years in office, accusing it of "looting" people's earnings through "deadly inflation" while making "arrogant claims" about it.

The BJP-led government at the Centre completed nine years in office on May 26. It has highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking the government in a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "With deadly inflation in nine years, BJP looted the public's earnings! GST impacted everything important, spoiled the budget, made life difficult!"

"Arrogant claims -- 'inflation is not visible' or 'we do not eat this expensive thing at all'. Journey from 'Acche Din' to 'Amrit Kaal', due to inflation, the amount of public loot has increased!" Kharge said.

With Prime Minister Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress had asked him nine questions last week on issues such as rising prices, unemployment and farmers' income, and demanded an apology for the "betrayal" during his tenure.

The Opposition party had also said that the government should mark the day of its anniversary as 'Maafi Diwas'.

Topics :Congressmallikarjun khargeModi govt

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

