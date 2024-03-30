Home / Politics / Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi joins Congress to help party in LS polls

Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi joins Congress to help party in LS polls

Vijaya Laxmi's father and BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, who had served as PCC president earlier, said on Friday that he would return to the Congress fold

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a shot in the arm for the Congress in Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal joined the party here on Saturday.

Vijaya Laxmi joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vijaya Laxmi joining Congress is expected to help the party in the GHMC limits in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress did not win any of the 24 seats that fall under the limits of GHMC in the recent Assembly polls, though it won a majority.

Vijaya Laxmi's father and BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, who had served as PCC president earlier, said on Friday that he would return to the Congress fold.

Keshav Rao met the CM and state Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Noting that he worked in the grand old party for 55 years, the 85-year-old leader said he would do 'ghar vapsi' (returning to home).

Asked if he is quitting BRS due to any differences with the regional party or his love for the Congress, he said it was affinity for the national party.

Former BRS MLC Puranam Satish also joined the Congress today, Congress sources said.

The BRS has witnessed an exodus of senior leaders in recent times.

While BRS MLA Danam Nagender and party MP G Ranjit Reddy switched to Congress, two sitting BRS MPs BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.

Congress has also invited senior BRS MLA and former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Kadiam Kavya to join the party. Srihari said he would take a decision in a day or two.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Priyanka Gandhi accuses govt of 'pressuring' judiciary after bonds verdict

Bengal education minister accuses Modi govt of holding back funds for SSM

Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over rising debt, inflation

Kejriwal arrest: AAP plans mega rally, INDIA bloc to attend; details here

Maharashtra Congress wants 'friendly fights' on six seats, says Naseem Khan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HyderabadCongressnational politicsTelangana

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story