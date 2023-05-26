Home / Politics / I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

Income Tax authorities launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said

Press Trust of India Chennai
I-T searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Senthil Balaji

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said,

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Stalin honours elephant caretakers Belli, Bomman, presents them Rs 200,000

Agri lands won't be acquired for industrial parks: TN govt amid protest

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Compensation demand in paper leak reflects intellectual bankruptcy: Gehlot

POCSO Act being misused, we'll force govt to change law: Brij Bhushan

Topics :Income taxTamil Nadu

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story