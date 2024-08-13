I will take on any role: Manish Sisodia on resuming as Delhi deputy CM

In his first interview after release on bail from Tihar Jail, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told The Times of India (TOI) that his primary focus is on ensuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Sisodia, who spent 17 months (530 days) in prison on charges related to alleged irregularities in the rescinded excise policy and money laundering, has stated that the decision regarding his role — whether within the government or the party — rests with the party leadership. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manish Sisodia on 530 days in prison Reflecting on his time in jail, Sisodia shared that the 530 days of imprisonment were challenging, and filled with mood swings and frustration, especially during critical national events and the election period. He likened his experience to that of a soldier who, despite his desire to fight, was confined to the sidelines.

“It was painful,” he admitted, describing the emotional toll of being away from the political battlefield. He also expressed regret that his political struggles had placed a burden on them, something he had not anticipated.

“I had never imagined that my wife would have to pay for my political fights,” he told TOI.

Manish Sisodia on resuming role of deputy CM of Delhi

When asked about his potential reinduction into the Delhi government and his role — whether as Deputy Chief Minister, Acting Chief Minister, or otherwise — Sisodia remained non-committal. He reiterated that his priority is to help AAP secure victory in the upcoming elections and that his future role will be determined by the party’s collective decision.

“I have no personal thoughts on this. I have just come out and am trying to understand a lot of things,” he said, adding, “I will discharge whatever role is assigned to me.”

Manish Sisodia on Aam Aadmi Party

Sisodia praised the unity and resilience of AAP’s leadership and volunteers during a time when the party and its government faced significant challenges. “I am so proud that I belong to a party that stayed united and in high spirits even when the entire senior leadership was under attack,” Sisodia said.

He dismissed concerns over the absence of regular cabinet meetings or major policy decisions in the past five months, arguing that ministers are empowered to make decisions under the transaction of business rules. However, he acknowledged the expanded powers of the Lieutenant Governor under the new Act, which he described as “unconstitutional”.

Manish Sisodia on CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sisodia expressed confidence that AAP’s leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in prison, would be released soon. He cited the constitutional framework that allows the Supreme Court to act as a check on the central government’s powers, asserting that justice would prevail in Kejriwal’s case, as it did in his own.

Sisodia said, “It has happened in my case and I am sure it will happen in Arvind ji’s case too.”

“He will be out soon,” he reiterated.