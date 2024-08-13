Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress holds meeting of state chiefs, general secys ahead of state polls

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, among others, were part of the meeting at the AICC headquarters here

Earlier this month, the Congress had set up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir to zero in on candidates for the upcoming assembly elections | (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday said the party's focus is on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation", and it would design a national campaign around these problems and go to people.

Kharge's remarks came as he chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Kharge also said that the "shocking revelations of a nexus" between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation.

"The money of small investors in the stock market can't be jeopardised. The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard," the Congress chief said.

He claimed attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government. He also said caste census is a demand of people.

The Congress president said the party will continue its fight for demanding legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price of crop.

The Agnipath scheme must be scrapped, he said.

"The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed," he said.

He also attacked the government over the issue of railway safety saying "train derailments have become a norm".

Climate-related disasters and collapsing infrastructure are also a cause of concern, the senior leader said. "We would design a national campaign around these issues and go to the people.

Earlier this month, the Congress had set up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir to zero in on candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

For Haryana, Kharge has appointed Ajay Maken as the chairman of the screening committee and for Jharkhand, Girish Chodankar has been named the chairman.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been named the chairman of the screening committee for Jammu and Kashmir. Madhusudan Mistry has been named the chairman of the screening committee for Maharashtra.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

