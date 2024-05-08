Home / Politics / If Cong tries to bring down Saini govt, we will support: Dushyant Chautala

The JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls while the BJP bagged 40 seats

Gurugram: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala with party candidate Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Gurugram, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that if Leader of Opposition B S Hooda takes steps to bring down the Nayab Saini government, his party would support the move.

The former deputy chief minister's statement came a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Saini government.

The BJP government, which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.
 

"I want to tell Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda that going by the present numbers in the Assembly, if a step is taken that this government is brought down during (Lok Sabha) elections, then we will fully consider to support them in this," Chautala told reporters in Hisar.

"Now, the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the BJP government," he said.

Asked whether his party will support the Congress, he replied, "We are clear that steps should be taken to bring down the government".

MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) on Tuesday withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls while the BJP had bagged 40 seats. They had formed a coalition government in Haryana. However, the BJP snapped ties with the JJP two months ago.

Topics :Indian National CongressBJPManohar Lal Khattar on NamazHaryana GovernmentDushyant chautala

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

