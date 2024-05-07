Home / Politics / Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, her 'successor'

Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, her 'successor'

Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity"

Lakhimpur: BSP Supremo Mayawati during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said she is divesting her nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party's national co-ordinator and as her "successor".
 
Announcing it on X platform (formerly Twitter), the former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".

She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Topics :MayawatiBSP

First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:51 PM IST

