Manoj Tiwari slams Kharge over 'B' in BJP for Betrayal, 'J' for Jumla'

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday, speaking to ANI, hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on BJP and PM Modi.

Manoj Tiwari rclaimed that the Congress president is not appreciated within the party and that the party had turned its back on him during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process. Additionally, he stated that Mallikarjun Kharge is frustrated and has begun to question his own leader Rahul Gandhi's khata khat statement.

"This is Kharge ji's definition... when Priyanka Gandhi's nomination was being done, he was kept out by the Congress people. So does the Congress consider Kharge ji as their president? If they don't respect him, why should we listen to him? Kharge ji keeps saying anything. He says we have 20 lakh people, but we have made 10 crore members support...and you see How the Haryana was won? It was won because of Modi ji's commitment and dedication towards his work. Kharge ji is frustrated because his own party does not respect him. Today he is even speaking ill of Rahul Gandhi. He has questioned Rahul Gandhi's khata khat remark. First, they should sort out their own differences." he said.

Earlier, Kharge criticised the BJP on the social networking platform X, calling it a party that engages in betrayal, lies, deceit, fakery, loot, and publicity. He highlighted that the 'B' in BJP stands for betrayal, while the 'J' stands for JUMLA!

With the phrase "Badatoge to Katoge," the BJP MP further highlighted the need of national unity, stating that only if we remain together will we be able to achieve development by 2047. He cited the example of the partition and british's divide and rule policy.

"This slogan is not for the benefit of the election, but for the benefit of the country. We have been hearing 'divide and rule' for a long time. The British did it, and whenever we are divided, we are killed. We were divided into Pakistan, and our country was partitioned... Bangladesh was also separated.... From Mohammad Ghori and till now, we have been divided and ruled. We don't want to be divided anymore. This is a mantra, and it's not just for the election, but for the progress of our country and our culture. We want people to come together, and only then will we become a developed India by 2047. Elections are just a small part of it. Some people try to divide us for their own benefit, but we won't let that happen. If we are divided, we will be cut into pieces, and that's the only translation," he said. Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh criticised Congress president Mallikarjun's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and also calling the BJP a betrayal and a Jumla party.

He accused the Congress party of making unfulfilled promises, creating illusions, and lying to the public. He also called on Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to apologise for spreading lies.

"Congress has cultivated lies and has created an illusion in the people...Today, be it Himachal or Karnataka wherever their government is, they have lied everywhere...Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should apologize to the people of Maharashtra, Himachal, Karnataka and the country...Election Commission should bring a code of conduct that if the party makes promises and does not fulfil it, then it should be barred from contesting elections in that state..." he said.