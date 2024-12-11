India bloc dented in Delhi, AAP says 'will win polls alone again in 2025'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday put the final nail on the end of the INDIA bloc in the national capital and said that the party, which won the last three Delhi elections independently, will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 on its own and win.

Speaking to ANI, Raghav Chadha said, "I am making it clear that AAP will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on its own strength. There is no question of any alliance. The reports of any kind of alliance between AAP and Congress are baseless. The AAP has won the last three Delhi elections alone, on its own. Fourth time also, when there will be Assembly elections in 2025, AAP will contest based on its work and Arvind Kejriwal's name, and win. There is no chance of alliance."

His comment came after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal earlier today ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress."

The statement comes after reports suggested that Congress and AAP were in the final stages of talks for a Delhi election alliance.

Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav had criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, for being responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should ask for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the same way he asked for the resignation of former CM Shiela Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.

The Delhi Congress president further alleged that the women are facing the brunt of increasing crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.