INDIA bloc to stage statewide protests in J'khand on Tuesday over Manipur

The opposition bloc INDIA will stage statewide protests in Jharkhand on August 1 to oppose the incident of parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
The opposition bloc INDIA will stage statewide protests in Jharkhand on August 1 to oppose the incident of parading of two women in strife-torn Manipur and press for its demand to impose President's Rule in the northeastern state.

The decision was taken during the alliance's state-level meeting in Congress Bhavan here.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over the meeting, state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on Sunday said, "We have decided to stage a demonstration near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi and collectorates of other districts in the state on August 1 to protest the incident of parading of women in Manipur."

"We will also submit a memorandum to the President through the Jharkhand governor and urge her to immediately impose President's Rule in the northeastern state," he said.

Thakur alleged that the "double-engine governments at the Centre and Manipur" have failed to stop crimes against women in the northeastern state.

"The INDIA alliance cannot tolerate further assault on women in Manipur. We demand the immediate imposition of President's Rule in the state," he said.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, senior Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey, Rajya Sabha MP from JMM Vijay Hansda, senior JMM leader Vinod Kumar Pandey, Jharkhand JD (U) president Khiru Mahto, RJD's Rajesh Yadav, CPI's Ajay Singh and Janaradan Singh from CPI (ML).

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on July 19 showing two women being paraded naked by a mob. The CBI has taken over the investigation in the case of alleged sexual assault on two women in Manipur.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several others were injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the northeastern state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

