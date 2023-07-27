Home / Politics / INDIA block Oppn MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30 to assess situation

INDIA block Oppn MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30 to assess situation

The opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A delegation of over 20 opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the north eastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3.

A delegation of over 20 opposition members of parliament will visit Manipur this weekend and will take a first-hand account of the situation in the state, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

The opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for sometime but were denied permission in view of the situation there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation.

They have been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

INDIA alliance MPs to wear black clothes to protest over Manipur issue

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

PM Modi not speaking in parl but making speeches in Rajasthan: Kharge

No need to hold overnight protest: Kharge advises AAP's Sanjay Singh

What kind of 'INDIA' are you: EAM slams opposition for disrupting statement

Govt taking decisions in interest of farmers for 9 years: PM Modi in Sikar

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus created by Oppn parties

Topics :Opposition partiesOppositionManipurviolence

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story