India, Germany to advance deals in semiconductors, green energy, mobility

Merz’s January 12–13 visit to India will be his first to Asia as German Chancellor and is also significant as it comes a fortnight before top EU leaders visit India later this month, when they are to be the chief guests at this year’s Republic Day parade and the two sides are slated to sign the India–EU FTA on January 27. Germany has been strongly backing the FTA.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the EU, and bilateral trade in goods and services between the two countries reached $51.23 billion in 2024–25. During his visit to India in September, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met the PM and later said his country is keen to double bilateral trade, which currently stands at a little under 31 billion euros. In recent months, especially after the US increased tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, New Delhi has explored diversifying its export markets.