Home / Politics / India's image being tarnished internationally: Akhilesh on cheetah deaths

India's image being tarnished internationally: Akhilesh on cheetah deaths

A day after another cheetah died at the Kuno National Park, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said India's image is being tarnished at the international level due to this

Press Trust of India Lucknow
This is the ninth cheetah to die at Kuno since March.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A day after another cheetah died at the Kuno National Park, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said India's image is being tarnished at the international level due to this.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh forest department said a female cheetah was found dead in the morning and post-mortem examination was being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

This is the ninth cheetah to die at Kuno since March.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Who is responsible for the death of the ninth cheetah at the Kuno National Park? Where are all those now who were busy promoting the event (release of cheetahs into Kuno National Park) as a symbol of the power of the BJP government?"

India's image is being tarnished at the international level due to this. The deaths of these cheetahs are being talked about in the countries from where they were brought, he said.

Under the much-vaunted Project Cheetah, a total of 20 animals were brought from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno in two batches -- one in September last year and the second in February this year.

Since March, six of these adult cheetahs have died due to various reasons. In May, three of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah had also succumbed to extreme heat. The remaining cub is being hand-raised for future wildling.

Also Read

Flight bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park takes off from South Africa

Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise: Wildlife expert

12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park

12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP

Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP's Kuno National Park: Ex-WII official

Oppn bloc INDIA to skip meeting called by Dhankhar to end RS logjam

Haryana violence 'part of larger conspiracy', questions Congress' role: BJP

Karnataka CM meets PM, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman

Dhankhar invites floor leaders for meeting to end impasse over Manipur

UP BJP welcomes HC order on Gyanvapi survey, says it will bring out truth

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavIndia

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story