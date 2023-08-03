Dhankhar invites floor leaders for meeting to end impasse over Manipur

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet floor leaders of all parties on Thursday in an effort to end the logjam in the House over modalities of discussing the Manipur issue.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabh have been disrupted as opposition parties are insisting that the listed business should be suspended under Rule 267 and discussion on Manipur should be taken up.

The government on its part has agreed for a short duration discussion under Rule 176 of the Rajya Sabha.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, the Chairman said he has received 37 notices under Rule 267 on the Manipur issue, but he has not accepted any.

Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien said people want to hear on the Manipur issue, and opposition parties want to discuss it.

He made a strong case for finding a solution to end the logjam as it was not helping anyone. The TMC leader also suggested that a six to eight hour discussion be held on the Manipur issue.

The Chairman sought the views of Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on the TMC leader's suggestion.

Goyal said he was grateful to the TMC leader for showing readiness for the debate.

He said Manipur has always been a sensitive issue, and stressed everyone will have to work collectively to bring the healing touch to the state.

Goyal suggested that leaders could meet over tea and discuss ways for smooth functioning of the House.

The government, he said, is keen for a debate on Manipur.

Chairman Dhankhar invited floor leaders at 1 PM for discussing the way forward.

When the Chair sought his views on the issue, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that Rule 267 should get precedence over any other rule, and wondered why government has made it a "prestige" issue by not agreeing for a discussion under Rule 267.

Kharge suggested that the House proceedings should be adjourned till 1 pm. However, some members objected to the suggestion.

To this, Kharge said, "You are not agreeing to even a small suggestion. You are also not agreeing to the demand for calling the prime minister in the House. Why are you defending the prime minister so much? I cannot understand."



Dhankhar took exception to Kharge's remarks, and said he was not required to defend anyone. He said the prime minister has received global recognition and India is rising.

He further said that after three decades of coalition governments in India, "you had 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) electoral results" under the leadership of the prime minister.

"I am not required to defend anyone. I am not required to defend Right. I am not required to defend Left. I am required to defend the Constitution," Dhankhar said, and proceeded with the scheduled Zero Hour.

At this point, all the opposition parties under INDIA alliance staged a walkout from the House.