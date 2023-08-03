Home / Politics / Haryana violence 'part of larger conspiracy', questions Congress' role: BJP

Haryana violence 'part of larger conspiracy', questions Congress' role: BJP

Communal violence broke out in Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire

Press Trust of India New Delhi
So far, six people have died, 116 arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government | Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:53 PM IST
The BJP on Thursday raised questions on the Congress' role in the communal violence in Haryana, saying the clashes that took place between the two communities were "part of a larger conspiracy" and the truth will come out during the investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress MLA Mamman Khan's provocative statement on the floor of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and his social media posts raise suspicion about the party's role in the violence.

Communal violence broke out in Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The violence spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday with mobs killing a Muslim cleric, torching an eatery, and vandalising shops.

So far, six people have died, 116 arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan had given a provocative statement on the floor of the Haryana Assembly. His social media post and video were tantamount to inciting violence. This raises deep suspicion, the BJP spokesperson told the press conference.

The violence that took place in Haryana was part of a larger conspiracy and the truth will come out during the investigation of the case, he said.

Mamman Khan's provocative statement, his video and social media post raise a big question mark on the (role of) the Congress, Trivedi charged.

Topics :BJPHaryanaCongressviolence

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

