Home / Politics / Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Asserting that NDA has provided a corruption-free government to the nation in last nine years, Union minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that inflation rate in India was lesser than many other countries

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asserting that the NDA has provided a corruption-free government to the nation in the last nine years, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the inflation rate in India was lesser than many other countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Reddy, who visited Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing nine years in power at the Centre, told reporters, "The inflation rate in India is lesser than many developed countries including the US, UK, Germany and Japan. Even the fuel price in the country is lesser than many nations."

On a query about unemployment, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) claimed that the Centre is filling up "80,000 posts every month" and many youths are getting jobs in different sectors due to overall growth.

He said India is manufacturing everything from toys to trains and defence equipment and youths will be benefited from it.

Reddy said during the last nine years in power, no allegation of corruption was raised against the central government.

"Even our critics can't point an accusing finger at us over corruption. PM Modi has been able to provide a corruption-free government," he said.

Stating that people of the country see a progressive PM in Modi, he claimed that the government has met the expectations.

He said India is now the fifth largest economy in the country and it was possible due to the efforts of the Modi government.

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Core inflation still remains elevated, may not fall below 5% in FY24

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

Vande Bharat to help realise transformation goal of PM Modi: Assam CM

PM Modi's focus on northeast has nothing to do with elections: CM Himanta

Centre planned reforms with far reaching impact in mind: Jitendra Singh

Out of 1,001 Karnataka candidates, 345 faced criminal cases: ADR report

Congress-led UDF to boycott K-FON project inauguration, claims corruption

Topics :InflationIndia economyGlobal economy

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story