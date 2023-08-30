Home / Politics / Is this not 'revri culture': Sibal's jibe at PM Modi over LPG price cut

Is this not 'revri culture': Sibal's jibe at PM Modi over LPG price cut

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103. It will cost Rs 903 when the Centre's decision is implemented from Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the reduction in LPG prices by the Centre, asking if this is not "revri culture".

The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states such as Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "PM ji: Rs 400 relief for Ujjwala is not 'revri' culture? This is for poor households I guess. Glad you have remembered them. Am sure you will think of them more as 2024 approaches. But when Opposition parties give relief it becomes 'revri' culture! Jai ho!"

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103. It will cost Rs 903 when the Centre's decision is implemented from Wednesday.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.

Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.

Topics :Narendra ModiKapil SibalIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

