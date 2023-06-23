Home / Politics / Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Oppn parties' meeting: Pawar

Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Oppn parties' meeting: Pawar

It is clear who is behind this, and it is not good for the country. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on these issues and chalk out a future plan

Press Trust of India Pune
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said various important issues plaguing the country, including the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, will be discussed in the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna. Top leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Bihar capital on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).

Apart from Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) are scheduled to attend the first high-level opposition meeting. Talking to reporters in Pune before leaving for Patna, Pawar said, "We will be discussing some important issues that are being faced by the country, including the situation in Manipur." Incidents like people hitting the streets and creating law and order situation have been taking place, especially in non-BJP ruled states, the former Union minister said.

"It is clear who is behind this, and it is not good for the country. The focus of the meeting is to deliberate on these issues and chalk out a future plan. Leaders from other states may put forth their concerns," he said.

Topics :Sharad PawarNCPOpposition parties

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

