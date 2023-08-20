Home / Politics / J-K admin selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service: Mufti

J-K admin selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service: Mufti

Mehbooba's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a "threat to the security of the state"

Press Trust of India Srinagar
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former chief minister wrote, "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised." | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as "terrorist sympathisers".

Mehbooba's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a "threat to the security of the state".

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former chief minister wrote, "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised."

"The accused isn't given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge & jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission," she added.

In an order on Saturday, the managing director of the bank stated that "after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies that the activities of Mr Sajad Ahmad Bazaz...posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM (Officers Service Manual)."

"The order maintains that in the interest of the security of that state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry into the case of Mr Sajad Ahmad Bazaz ..."

The Jammu and Kashmir government is the majority shareholder in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Also Read

We are fighting for our identity that is in danger: Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka Assembly poll results has shown a ray of hope: Mehbooba Mufti

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Road for India becoming 'Vishwaguru' is through SAARC, not G-20: Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir was a laboratory for BJP at Centre: Mehbooba Mufti

Sharad Pawar won't make 'mistake' of joining hands with BJP: Sanjay Raut

DMK begins state-wide hunger strike in Chennai, seeks abolition of NEET

PM's claim of China not taking one inch of our land not true: Rahul Gandhi

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's committee meet

Entire Kerala govt doing politics over financial woes, not Rahul: Venugopal

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story