Home / Politics / Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's committee meet

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card', address BJP's committee meet

This will be the last meeting of the state working committee before MP goes to polls

Press Trust of India Bhopal
We want to increase our movement in Gwalior, the erstwhile kingdom of the Scindias, another BJP leader said

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Madhya Pradesh government's report card in Bhopal on Sunday and address the BJP's working committee meeting in Gwalior, a party functionary said.

The state assembly polls are due this year-end.

Gwalior is the home turf of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Shah will release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government at a function here. Thereafter, he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address a working committee meeting, state BJP media cell head Ashish Agrawal told PTI over phone on Saturday.

This will be the last meeting of the state working committee before MP goes to polls.

BJP insiders said party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and general secretaries have been told to reach Gwalior. Around 1,500 office-bearers have been called to the meeting where the party is expected to come out with its final plan for the polls, they said.

We want to increase our movement in Gwalior, the erstwhile kingdom of the Scindias, another BJP leader said.

According to political observers, the BJP is striving to put up a good show in Gwalior and Chambal region, especially after losing the Gwalior mayoral elections last year to the Congress, after 57 years.

This will be Shah's second visit to the state in the last 21 days. On July 30, Shah visited Indore district where he addressed booth-level workers.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 26 of the 34 seats in the Gwalior and Chambal region. Jyotiraditya Scindia was a part of the Congress then.

After Scindia switched over to the BJP along with his loyalists, the Congress could win just 7 of the 19 seats in the bypolls in Gwalior and Chambal region in November 2020.

However, after the setback in last year's Gwalior mayoral elections, the BJP doesn't want to take any chances, said a political observer.

Also Read

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

'Login to Mamato, get 50% commission': MP Congress mocks Shivraj Chouhan

Entire Kerala govt doing politics over financial woes, not Rahul: Venugopal

Next PM will be from INDIA bloc, says Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress hits back at Kejriwal after he criticises its govt in Chhattisgarh

Raghuram Rajan is doing 'shadow-boxing on someone's behalf': Vaishnaw

Constitution will win, SC only option: AAP on Delhi Govt amendment

Topics :Amit ShahMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsShivraj Singh ChouhanBJPJyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story