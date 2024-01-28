Home / Politics / JDU will be finished in Lok Sabha polls, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

JDU will be finished in Lok Sabha polls, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

'Nitish Kumar seems to have a problem with me getting the credit for many achievements of our government. It should ring alarm bells for the BJP,' remarked Yadav

Yadav, who is RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son, became the deputy CM in August, 2022, when Kumar had severed ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan
Press Trust of India Patna

Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party on Sunday lost power following Nitish Kumar's latest volte-face, claimed that the latter's JD(U) will be "finished in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls".

The former deputy chief minister described his ex-boss as a "respectable" but "tired" leader and warned the BJP, which has teamed up with the JD(U) chief, that the septuagenarian did not like to share "credit" with allies.

"Nitish Kumar seems to have a problem with me getting the credit for many achievements of our government. It should ring alarm bells for the BJP," remarked Yadav.

"Nitishji is a respectable leader. He used to mock me when I was in the opposition for promising 10 lakh jobs during the 2020 state elections. I made him work in that direction", said the young leader.

He added, "whatever may be the excuses Nitish ji makes for switching sides, his JD(U) is all set to be finished (khatam hone wala hai) in Lok Sabha polls".

Yadav, who is RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son, became the deputy CM in August, 2022, when Kumar had severed ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan.

Topics :Nitish KumarTejashwi YadavJDUrjdNDA

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

