Home / Politics / Jharkhand bearing brunt of migration, lawlessness, corruption: Sitharaman

Jharkhand bearing brunt of migration, lawlessness, corruption: Sitharaman

Eastern India can become the engine of growth for the country with the restoration of industries, she said

The allegations (of the opposition) about step-motherly treatment towards the state by the prime minister are baseless | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday alleged that Jharkhand was bearing the brunt of rampant corruption, migration and lawlessness, and a change in governance was the need of the hour in the state.

Sitharaman, speaking at an event here, also said that allegations of step-motherly treatment towards Jharkhand were baseless.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Eastern India can become the engine of growth for the country with the restoration of industries, she said.

Jharkhand used to feature among the top five states in ease-of-doing business. But now, jungle raj' prevails here. The state will attract more investment if law and order improves... Change in governance is the need of the hour in Jharkhand, the minister said.

The allegations (of the opposition) about step-motherly treatment towards the state by the prime minister are baseless... Jharkhand was allocated a record Rs 7,200 crore for rail projects in the 2024-25 budget, she added.

Also Read

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

Jharkhand CET 2024: Registration starts today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Banks form special panel to address corruption cases, guard executives

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

PM blatantly racist by bringing in skin colour in poll debate: Chidambaram

LS polls: TMC to approach EC over Sandeshkhali 'sting operation' video

Mayawati role model for entire Bahujan community, says Akash Anand

JD(S) MLA Revanna remanded to judicial custody till May 14 in kidnap case

India Inc 'surprised' at PM Modi's Adani-Ambani jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanJharkhandcorruption

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story