Kapil Sibal backs Stalin's demand of seeking Governor Ravi's removal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday alleged that governors in Opposition-ruled states "destabilise and interfere", as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's demand seeking removal of Governor R N Ravi.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and is a "threat" to Tamil Nadu's peace.

"By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office," the CM emphasised in his letter.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, "Ambedkar on Governors:...said 'functionarya purely ornamental functionaryno power of interference in administration'



"Governors in opposition ruled states: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi's removal," the former Union minister tweeted.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.