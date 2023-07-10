Home / Politics / Those facing graft charges declared clean after joining BJP: Sanjay Raut

Those facing graft charges declared clean after joining BJP: Sanjay Raut

"This is a conspiracy by the BJP. They are breaking other parties. They bring in members of other parties and put them in the BJP'swashing machine to wash off the taint of corruption'' said Raut

ANI Politics
After splitting the NCP down the middle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the battle for control of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the BJP was involved in breaking other parties, adding that those facing corruption cass have been declared clean after joining BJP.

Addressing media persons in Mumbai, Raut said, "This is a conspiracy by the BJP. They are breaking other parties. They bring in members of other parties and put them in the BJP'swashing machine to wash off the taint of corruption. Those who were aleged to be among the most corrupt have been declared clean after joining BJP."

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Bhopal on June 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that NCP was involved in a corruption of Rs 70,000 crores. He alleged that the NCP was involved in the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, as well as scams in the irrigation and mining sectors.

After splitting the NCP down the middle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with 8 senior MLAs, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Opposition leaders, including the Congress, which partners Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), hit back at PM Modi over his remarks against the NCP.

"I am surprised that two days back, PM Modi said in Bhopal that the NCP did corruption of Rs 70,000 crores," former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "PM Modi had levelled a big allegation against the NCP leaders, accusing them of corruption. And now, we are seeing all this drama."

Earlier, in yet another setback to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, who was in the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, joined the ruling NDA of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Sena in Maharashtra.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

NCP's Pune city unit passes resolution backing Sharad Pawar has party head

Ajit Pawar support to NDA will further weaken MVA: Ramdas Athawale

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi speak with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extend support

Will continue: Sharad Pawar asks NCP rebels not to raise issue of his age

The political impact of Rahul Gandhi's legal woes

WB governor arrives in Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Tejashwi slams BJP, rejects speculations of unrest in Mahagathbandhan

Fight is against unemployment, price rise, crime in Haryana: Hooda

Modi govt has spared no effort in weakening NGT, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Topics :Sanjay RautBJPMaharashtraNCPPolitics

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story