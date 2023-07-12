Home / Politics / Karnataka CM, leaders protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Karnataka CM, leaders protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face backlash

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and others held placards at the Freedom Park here with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the "roar of the truth must prevail".

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar along with a host of ministers, legislators and Congress top leaders in the state on Wednesday staged a "silent protest" here against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament and the "politics of vendetta" unleashed by the Centre.

This comes days after the party stated it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname remarks.

The protestors tied a black ribbon on their mouth to symbolically convey that the freedom of speech was in danger and anyone speaking against the Central government would face backlash.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and others held placards at the Freedom Park here with the photograph of Rahul Gandhi and a message that the "roar of the truth must prevail".

Alleging that the BJP deployed "dirty tricks" to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on July 9 announced that as a mark of protest, its workers and leaders will hold a 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) in every state capital today.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?

Bharat Jodo Yatra goes on: Rahul Gandhi meets bike mechanics in Karol Bagh

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

BJP can stop Rahul in Parliament but people will not tolerate it: Randhawa

Kapil Sibal attacks Amit Shah on 'who is ED director not important' remark

CM Gehlot-led cabinet to hold meeting today ahead of Assembly Session

Nadda to chair BJP meeting today on Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, bags over 34,000 gram panchayat seats

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnatakaSiddaramaiahCongressLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story