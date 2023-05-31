Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Jagdish Shettar, says Congress with him

Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met former CM Jagadish Shettar at the latter's residence on Wednesday and told him that the party was with him.

Addressing reporters here after the visit, Shivakumar did not give any specific answer on the position or responsibility to be given to Jagadish Shettar in future.

"The objective of meeting Jagadish Shettar is remembering the strength he gave by joining the Congress party. Whoever stands with Congress party in its difficult times, the party will stand with them. They have to keep the courage intact and carry out the work taking responsibilities," Shivakumar stated.

"This is also a message by the party high command and in the capacity of President of the State unit I have come here to personally convey a few things told to me by the AICC President. In future, in this region and in the whole of the state the leaders will strengthen the party," he said.

Shivakumar stated that the Congress party was with Jagadish Shettar. "I won't discuss at this stage on what responsibility will be given to him. We don't do it secretly as well. We will announce it to you. You (media) be with him," he said.

Shivakumar said, "Through him, our party has gained great strength. Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Puttanna, Shivalinge Gowda, Srinivas, Chinachansur have given strength by joining the Congress party. Winning and losing is common in politics.

"But, the party is empowered by them. He (Jagadish Shettar) has given guidance and strength to the party. Many candidates have won and change was brought at the state level. We have also organised the party in the past three years. Our struggles from the days of Covid pandemic and other issues together have worked to convince the people to vote for the Congress party," he said.

The deputy chief minister also visited former DyCM Laxman Savadi's residence in Belagavi late Tuesday night. Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar accompanied Shivakumar.

Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress ahead of the elections after being denied ticket to contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat. The development helped the Congress to break the Lingayat vote bank of BJP.

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah stayed back in Dharwad and held a series of meetings and personally strategized to ensure the defeat of Jagadish Shettar. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was entrusted with the job to defeat Jagadish Shettar. Though BJP could defeat him, the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly election in the state.

--IANS

mka/dpb