Home / Politics / Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren to seek support against Centre's ordinance

Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren to seek support against Centre's ordinance

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that he would be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to seek their support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services

IANS New Delhi
Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren to seek support against Centre's ordinance

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that he would be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to seek their support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services.

Kejriwal shared this information in two tweets. He mentioned that he will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 1 followed by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on June 2.

The first tweet stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru M K Stalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against the Centre's unconstitutional and undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance."

Later, Kejriwal indicated that he is seeking support from Chief Ministers across the country and plans to meet more of them.

"On June 2, I will meet with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr. Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. I will seek his support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government, which is against the interests of the people of Delhi," read his second tweet.

--IANS

atk/shb/

Also Read

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Having attained national party status, AAP to go full throttle for 2024

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Modi can even confuse God, explain how universe works: Rahul Gandhi in US

Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan: Sibal flays govt

Modi govt's 'fire sale' of national assets 'anti-national' act: Kharge

Started BJY as BJP-RSS were controlling tools used for politics: Rahul

Topics :Arvind KejriwalCentreHemant Soren

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story