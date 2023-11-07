Home / Politics / Kavitha rebukes T'gana BJP chief Kishan Reddy over comments on power supply

Reacting to a post by the Union Minister for Tourism, Kavitha, on "X" said Telangana, became a power surplus state due to the efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
She also pointed out that Telangana's peak demand is 15,500 MWs while the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant supplies only 680 MWs, accounting for only four per cent of power that the state utilises | Photo: ANI twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday asked Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to stop spreading "lies" about the Centre giving uninterrupted power supply to the state.

Reacting to a post by the Union Minister for Tourism, Kavitha, on "X" said Telangana, became a power surplus state due to the efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She also pointed out that Telangana's peak demand is 15,500 MWs while the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant supplies only 680 MWs, accounting for only four per cent of power that the state utilises.

"@kishanreddybjp Anna kindly stop spreading lies about how uninterrupted power is given by Central Government.

It is the effort of KCR garu that the state is now power surplus. Jai KCR !! Jai BRS !!!," she said in the post.

On Monday, Reddy in a post on "X" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Telangana.

He also said the Centre has established India's most high-tech NTPC thermal plant at Peddapalli district in Telangana with Phase 1 (800 MW) of the project being developed at an expenditure of approximately Rs 6,000 crore.

Topics :TelanganaBJPk chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

