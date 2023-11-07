Mahua must attend Ethics Committee meeting without creating drama: Sukanta

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has trained guns at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra over 'cash for query' allegations against her and said that she must attend the Ethics Committee meeting without creating any drama.

He also took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she is afraid that all the corrupt members of the TMC will have to go to jail.

"She (Mahua Moitra) must attend the Ethics Committee meeting without creating any drama... Mamata Banerjee is afraid because those who are corrupt will have to go to jail. Jyotipriya Mallick has said that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were aware of everything...," said Sukanta Majumdar on Monday.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, will now meet on November 9 for the "consideration and adoption" of its draft report.

Earlier, the meeting of the panel headed by Vinod Kumar Sonkar was scheduled to be convened on November 7.

"Examination of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by Nishikant Dubey, MP against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament with reference to examination/investigation of alleged unethical conduct of Mahua Moitra, MP by the Committee on Ethics - Consideration and adoption of draft Report," according to the Lok Sabha agenda.

Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting on Thursday.

Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting.Moitra alleged that she was subjected to humiliating personal questions from the panel.

She further described the episode as "proverbial vastraharan (stripping)" referring to the chapter in Mahabharat, where Kauravas humiliated Padavas' queen Draupadi in darbar.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra stated that "unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour was meted out" to her during the meeting.

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress MP mounted an attack against the Ethics panel chief Vinod Sonkar and claimed that the BJP MP had asked her "cheap sordid irrelevant questions" when she appeared before the panel on November 2, in connection with the cash-for-query scandal.