Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Kejriwal says AAP 'honestly' served Delhi, urges people to reject BJP

Kejriwal says AAP 'honestly' served Delhi, urges people to reject BJP

The former Delhi chief minister, who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign ahead of the assembly polls, also asked the public not to vote for the BJP

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, among others, have been taking part in foot matches across Delhi under its 'padyatra' campaign ahead of the polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP government "honestly" served the people of Delhi for 10 years, doing a lot of the work that no other dispensation in the country had done, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The former Delhi chief minister, who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign ahead of the assembly polls, also asked the public not to vote for the BJP.

He claimed that the saffron party, if it assumed power in Delhi, would stop the city government's free schemes for electricity, health care, education and bus rides for women.

Kejriwal also promised that he would waive "inflated" water bills, urging the people to vote for AAP and help him become chief minister again.

"The elections are due in February. I will get these ('inflated' water) bills waived in March," he said.

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, among others, have been taking part in foot matches across Delhi under its 'padyatra' campaign ahead of the polls.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Punjab BJP meets governor, blames AAP for slow paddy lifting process

What steps they have taken to reduce pollution in Delhi: BJP MP slams AAP

Assam bypolls: AAP announces 40 star campaigners from Kejriwal to Atishi

Kejriwal accuses BJP of orchestrating attack, dares them to contest polls

'Conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal, BJP responsible if anything happens: AAP

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story