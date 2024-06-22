Business Standard
Air Arabia flight from Kerala to Sharjah receives hoax bomb threat

One of the passengers who arrived on the aircraft from Sharjah to Calicut had left a note saying 'bomb' on one of the seats

A hoax bomb threat was made with regard to an Air Arabia flight scheduled to leave for Sharjah from the Calicut International airport on Saturday morning.

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

A hoax bomb threat was made with regard to an Air Arabia flight scheduled to leave for Sharjah from the Calicut International airport on Saturday morning, leading to the aircraft being grounded while the bomb detection squad of the police inspected it, airport sources said.
One of the passengers who arrived on the aircraft from Sharjah to Calicut had left a note saying 'bomb' on one of the seats and it was found by the ground staff before boarding commenced, a senior airport official said.
Subsequently, the police were alerted, the aircraft was grounded and the bomb detection squad carried out a thorough inspection of the plane, the official said.
"It was later found that the note was a hoax bomb threat. The inspection and security drills have just been concluded. We are awaiting a report from the bomb detection squad before the flight is cleared for take off," the official said around 11 am.
He also said that the flight, which was scheduled to depart around 8.30 am, will now leave at around 5 pm.
"The passengers have been accommodated at the airport and have been provided food and water," he added.
Meanwhile, police said that the passenger who put the note in the aircraft has not yet been identified and they are trying to find out who was behind the hoax threat.
"Further steps will be taken accordingly," an officer from Karipur police station said.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

