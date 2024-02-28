Home / Politics / Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'communal face' of BJP: Mamata

Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'communal face' of BJP: Mamata

"When they see a Sikh IPS officer wearing pagdi (turban), they call him Khalistani. This is their real communal face," she said, while addressing an official programme here

"The BJP says we have not done any development for West Bengal. But the fact is that several states ruled by the saffron party are copying our projects," she said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bankura (WB)

Feb 28 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Khalistani jibe at a Sikh IPS officer in the state showed the "real communal face" of the BJP.

"When they see a Sikh IPS officer wearing pagdi (turban), they call him Khalistani. This is their real communal face," she said, while addressing an official programme here.

A Sikh IPS officer, who was deputed to prevent senior state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, last week slammed saffron party activists for allegedly dubbing him a 'Khalistani'.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Adhikari, claimed that the police officer wasn't fulfilling his duties, but dismissed the allegation that BJP supporters called him a 'Khalistani'.

Banerjee alleged that several BJP-ruled states are copying the welfare schemes of her government.

"The BJP says we have not done any development for West Bengal. But the fact is that several states ruled by the saffron party are copying our projects," she said.

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

