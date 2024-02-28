Delhi L-G stalling implementation of Solar Policy, alleges AAP's Atishi

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is obstructing the AAP dispensation's Solar Policy to ensure that it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly and also addressed a press conference on the issue.

Sources in the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena denied the charge and accused the Kejriwal government of being "habitual of lying".

"First, the Lt Governor sat on the file. I asked the LG office personally about the policy file. When the file came back with several objections, it went from one officer to another. There is only one objective: to stop the policy from getting notified before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls kicks in," Atishi said.

"Today, LG sir, despite sitting on a constitutional post, is batting from the BJP's side," she alleged during a press conference.

She urged the Lt Governor to not make efforts to delay the policy implementation.

"It is an excellent policy and will lead to a reduction in pollution. Please do not make efforts to delay it," she said.

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly also passed a censure motion over the Lt Governor's alleged obstruction of the policy.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak also accused the BJP-led Centre of stalling the policy implementation.

"The solar policy of the Delhi government is very advanced and progressive. I would invite people from all over the country to study it. The BJP has stopped it. This is a part of their election campaign. They can not see the people of Delhi being happy," Pathak alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG office. However, sources in the LG office said that he has sought clarity from the Kejriwal government over a provision in the policy that could benefit private players.

"He (LG) has raised questions on some provisions of the policy... There is no provision under which consumers will get zero electricity bills. Also. there is a provision that could benefit private players and he has sought clarity over it. The Kejriwal government is habitual of lying," a source in the LG office said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month unveiled the Delhi Solar Policy 2024 and said domestic consumers will get zero amount electricity bills and the tariff for commercial and industrial consumers will be halved on the installation of rooftop solar panels.

According to the new policy, a residential consumer can also earn Rs 700-900 per month after installing rooftop solar panels as the government proposed to provide generation-based incentives (GBI).

Under the Delhi government's existing power subsidy scheme, a residential consumer consuming electricity of up to 200 units every month gets a zero amount bill and he/she gets a 50 per cent subsidy on the consumption of electricity between 201 and 400 units.