Kharge, Kejriwal booked over 'inciteful' remarks against President Murmu

It added that such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others for allegedly making "inciteful statements" citing the caste of President Droupadi Murmu regarding the event of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The complaint has been filed by Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court advocate. "The statement has been with the intent to promote enmity among communities/groups and trying to create distrust for the Government of India to fulfil their political motives which are an office under sections 121, 153(A), 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the complainant has alleged.

It stated that the alleged statements given by Kharge and Kejriwal have been made intentionally, to refer to the "caste" of the esteemed President of India with the objective of portraying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present Government have "deliberately not invited" the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

These statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as our honourable President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community, the complaint further stated.

It added that such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable.

"The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offences under sections 121,153A,505,34 IPC. which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature," the complainant stated.

The complainant has also requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to lodge FIR and take strict legal action against them.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

