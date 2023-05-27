Home / Politics / Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Other than him, Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana's CM KCR, West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar are expected to skip the meeting

ANI Politics
Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won't be attending the NITI Aayog Council meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

CM Gehlot has cited health reasons for not attending the meeting, while CM Vijayan has not given any specific reason for his absence.

Other than him, Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana's CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar are expected to skip the meeting on Saturday.

PM Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India' at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi will preside over the meeting.

PM Modi will deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated.

It added, "The Meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog".

Also Read

Punjab CM to skip NITI Aayog meet amid AAP's ongoing tussle with Centre

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi to discuss the ESZ issue

India's economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24: Former NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Commerce ministry may rework draft Bills on tea, coffee with NITI Aayog

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Gandhi family kept 'Sengol' in dark corner as Nehru's stick: Irani jibes

K'taka Cong accommodates 6 Lingayat, 4 Vokkaligas, Shettar, Savadi miss out

All MPs should welcome construction of new Parliament building: Azad

BJP sabotaging Parliamentary convention, Constitution, says Congress

Topics :Narendra ModiPinarayi VijayanNiti AayogAshok Gehlot

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story