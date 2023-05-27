Home / Politics / Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided: Sibal's dig over 9 yrs of NDA govt

"Let us now pray for change in 2024," Sibal added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government as it completed nine years, saying politics was divided while 'achche din' subsided and institutions were "captured" while society was "ruptured".

Sibal also called for a change of government in the 2024 general elections.

The former Union minister's attack on the BJP-led NDA government came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office.

In a tweet, Sibal took jibes at the government using rhyming lines.

"Nine years of Modi, media is 'Godi' and India is Modi. Fear and deception, no need for correction. Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided. Opposition is grounded, key leaders are hounded. Institutions captured, society ruptured," he said.

"Let us now pray for change in 2024," Sibal added.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Sibal's swipe at the government comes after the BJP highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime MinisterModi.

Topics :Kapil SibalModi govtBJP

First Published: May 27 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

