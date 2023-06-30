Home / Politics / Kharge meets Congress workers from across country, takes feedback

Kharge meets Congress workers from across country, takes feedback

They said that in the past the Congress president used to meet party workers regularly but the practice was discontinued in recent years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday met some party workers from across the country and took their feedback.

The meeting was held at the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road. Kharge said he would continue meeting party workers from across the country.

Party leaders said the meeting was part of efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of key state and national elections.

They said that in the past the Congress president used to meet party workers regularly but the practice was discontinued in recent years.

After the meeting on Friday, Kharge tweeted in Hindi, "Congress is the soul of India. Every worker of Congress represents our constitution. We are all ready to face any challenge. Today in AICC office I received feedback from our workers in an open discussion."

He also shared some pictures of the meeting.

"The cycle of such meetings will continue," he added.

