India progressed in all fields under PM's leadership: Union Minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan Friday said the country has progressed in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years.

"During this time, the respect of India and Indians has increased," said Balyan while addressing the 'Gauravshali Bharat' rally organized by the BJP here on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Balyan said due to the "positive" policies of the central government, farmers have become financially prosperous.

"Farmers face problems when their products are not sold and they do not get full price, but the Modi government of the Centre and the Khattar government of Haryana solved both these problems," he said.

The minister also took a dig at the "so-called farmer leaders", while accusing them of keeping instigating in the name of farmer's movement or any other movement.

He said, "Haryana is known for maintaining brotherhood and the so-called people are trying to spoil this brotherhood, from whom we have to be careful."



He called upon the public to once again support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and pave the way for the formation of the government for the third time under the leadership of Modi.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar also spoke about the achievements of the Central and Haryana governments and sought support from the public to elect the Modi government for the third time.

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said Hisar is the Lok Sabha constituency of farmers. "The BJP government has done excellent work in the field of agriculture," he claimed.

MP Brijender Singh said for the last three years, where the whole world is suffering from inflation, India's economy is getting stronger and the world is accepting India's leadership.

Former Union minister Birender Singh said the country's interests are safe only in the hands of the BJP.

In such a situation, the public should give their support to form the Modi government for the third time, he said.

Prominent among those who were present on this occasion were Haryana Ministers Banwari Lal, Kamal Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and Rajya Sabha MP D P Vats.