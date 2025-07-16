Home / Politics / Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

This will be the first visit of the party's top leaders since Gaurav Gogoi took over as the state president, ahead of next year's assembly election

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi
Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to attend two meetings, including one at Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, during the day-long trip. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Assam on Wednesday, during which they will interact with party functionaries in the state.

This will be the first visit of the party's top leaders since Gaurav Gogoi took over as the state president, ahead of next year's assembly election.

Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to attend two meetings, including one at Chaygaon -- about 40 km from Guwahati, during the day-long trip.

Gogoi said on Tuesday that the district, block and mandal presidents of the party will be able to present their views before the leadership during the meetings.

"The visit reaffirms the Congress party's shared commitment to justice, harmony, and inclusive progress for all," he said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressmallikarjun khargeAssamGuwahati

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

