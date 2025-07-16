Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Assam on Wednesday, during which they will interact with party functionaries in the state.

This will be the first visit of the party's top leaders since Gaurav Gogoi took over as the state president, ahead of next year's assembly election.

Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to attend two meetings, including one at Chaygaon -- about 40 km from Guwahati, during the day-long trip.

Gogoi said on Tuesday that the district, block and mandal presidents of the party will be able to present their views before the leadership during the meetings.